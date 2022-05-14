Chelsea

Those directed by Thomas Tuchel they don’t want to go through this season without winning anything in England. For that, they must beat Liverpool today, a team that already won the Carabao Cup final a few weeks ago on this same stage.

Without title chances in the Premier League and after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Real Madrid, this is the only tournament they have left to be able to raise the trophy and save the campaign.

However, it is worth noting that this team has played in the final of the last three editions of the FA Cup, falling in the previous two with rivals such as Leicester City in 2020 and Arsenal in 2021.