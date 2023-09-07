London (dpa)

According to media reports in Britain, John Terry, the former legendary star of Chelsea, is on the cusp of training Saudi youth. According to The Sun newspaper, Terry is currently negotiating with Al-Shabab, and has already reached a verbal agreement regarding the position of coach of the team.

Terry, 42, held talks with Al-Shabab last month, and received an offer to coach the team with a two-year contract, before negotiations were renewed between the two parties at the present time.

Terry is linked to a contract to train the Chelsea Academy for a season, and The Sun newspaper indicated that Chelsea will not stand in the way of his former star if he wants to transfer his coaching career to Saudi Arabia. Terry made a busy career with his former team, Chelsea, where he won five Premier League titles, one European Champions League title, five FA Cup titles, and participated in 717 matches with the team.

After retiring, Terry turned to the world of coaching, but he did not enjoy the same success that he achieved as a player, and he recently worked as an assistant to Dean Smith in training Leicester City and Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard, the legendary star of Liverpool, is in Saudi Arabia, where he is training Al-Ettifaq, and Robbie Fuller, the former Liverpool star, is training Al-Qadisiyah.