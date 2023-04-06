Yesterday afternoon, when the televisions intercepted him at the Barcelona airport, Luis Enrique joked. From there he had left, with Ivan de la Peña and his son Pancho, for London. A first meeting with Chelsea, which is looking for its coach of the future, after Tuchel and Potter.

Blues urgency Given the urgency, on Saturday the Blues face the Wolves and on Wednesday they are at the Bernabeu for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, it seemed that the agreement with Luis Enrique could arrive in express form, but this did not happen. There is still a certain economic difference between the parties: Lucho fired high, Chelsea, who again spent astronomical sums in January, took note. And it may even be that the agreement arrives in June. For this reason, Frank Lampard’s name as a ferryman began to circulate yesterday in London.

Waiting For June, the name of Julian Nagelsmann was mentioned with Luis Enrique, but the German stalled: after the bad end of his experience in Bavaria, he would like to wait for the summer to start coaching again. Same goes for Pochettino, always waiting for a phone call from Madrid. Also for this reason the name of Lampard on an interim basis could work. Luis Enrique, on the other hand, is free after concluding his World Cup adventure with Spain, and is ready to jump into the fray. This is why he has given a mandate to Ivan de la Peña to start negotiations with Chelsea. “Lo Pelat” and Lucho have been friends since their days at Barcelona, ​​and have also been together at Roma. Today De la Peña is a solicitor and among others looks after the interests of Gavi and Ferran Torres, boyfriend of Luis Enrique’s daughter. See also MotoGP Argentina, all the new FP and race times, live on Sky and Now TV

Lucho’s trip to London kept madridismo in a fever pitch. If there’s one person they love to hate at the Bernabeu even more than Piqué and Guardiola, it’s the former national team coach. Who played at the Bernabeu for 5 years, 1991-96, before leaving for the Camp Nou. If he had arrived immediately with Chelsea at the Bernabeu for the Champions …

Here, London Meanwhile, last night in London, Frank Lampard, 44, was given a comeback as interim coach until the end of the season, in the glory field of the Blues and on the bench in Stamford already from 2019 to January 2021, when he was replaced by Tuchel, then winner in the Champions League. Lampard, who was in the grandstand as a guest of the USA patron against Liverpool the day before yesterday, is back from his experience at Everton, which ended with his sacking on 23 January. However, Chelsea would prefer to have a more experienced coach than current caretaker Bruno Saltor in view of Real. And Lampard remains popular with Chelsea fans, as well as saying he’s open to the job on a temporary basis. See also The 10 players with the highest market value in 2022

Yesterday, Premier recoveries: West Ham -Newcastle 1-5 (Zouma; 2 Wilson, 2 Joelinton, Isak), Manchester United-Brentford 1-0 (Rashford).

