Sophie Ingle finishes off with a header to score a goal against Madrid. ANDREW COULDRIDGE (REUTERS)

Chelsea, with goals from the Welsh Sophie Ingle and the Scottish Erin Cuthbert, both in the second half, soundly beat Real Madrid (2-0) on the third day of the Champions League. The white team, which lacked depth, adds its first European defeat and falls to third place in the group, led by the English. The PSG occupies the path of the place in the absence of playing the three return games.

Few teams can beat this Chelsea, who have not fallen for two months -it was against Liverpool on September 18-, a team that once again demonstrated its power in the counterattack, as it left the initiative to a Madrid that was barely able to cause trouble for Ann-Katrin Berger. It happens that it was Chelsea who entered the meeting in a whirlwind, with two serious warnings. A shot from Kirby that Misa repelled; another shot from Charles without apparent danger that was poisoned until the goalkeeper put her hand in time. But Toril’s team was recomposed, which assumed the leading role under the command of Zorzona, Madrid’s baton, even though it did not worry the rival team too much.

After the break, Chelsea stretched the lines, took a step forward and subdued Madrid until breaking it. It was in the 67th minute when, after a corner kick, Bright extended with a header at the near post and Sophie put her head on to open the scoring. With almost no time to assimilate it and recover from the blow, Madrid conceded the second goal, the work of Cuthbert, who, after receiving a throw-in ball, launched a cross shot with almost no angle that slipped into Misa’s goal.

The final minutes were a process for the English team, which almost did not widen the differences with another shot from Cuthbert that Kathellen took under the sticks. Thus, Chelsea is the solid leader with 10 points, followed by PSG (4) and Madrid (4). Fourth is Klubi Sportiv, without scoring.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.