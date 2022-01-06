Chelsea continues to fight for the services of Sevilla central defender Jules Kounde and will seek an agreement for the signing of the Frenchman in the summer, according to Krishan Davies, in the 90min English version.
The Blues believed they had agreed to a reduced fee to sign Kounde last August, but were surprised when the Spanish club increased its demands at the last minute. Chelsea refused to negotiate and the 23-year-old player was forced to stay at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, despite the fact that he wanted a change of scene.
The emergence of quarry product Trevoh Chalobah has filled the void in coach Thomas Tuchel’s roster since the sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham. However, Chelsea is expected to move for a new center-back, as the future of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and César Azpilicueta is uncertain as they enter the last six months of their respective contracts.
Although other options such as Pau Torres, from Villarreal, and Niklas Sule, from Bayern Munich, have been considered, 90min understands that Chelsea has come to the conclusion that Kounde is still the most prominent candidate and it is believed that he will join the club. in 2022.
Sevilla’s demands make the signing of the defender highly unlikely in January, but Londoners are working to get ahead of any other potential suitor and agree to a transfer before the summer window opens, the same approach they could take with the midfielder from Sevilla. Monaco Aurelien Tchouameni.
Kounde has a release clause of 81.35 million euros in his contract in Seville, and paying it could become an option if the Blues want to avoid negotiating with Sevilla after their problems last year.
According 90min fontsKounde – who idolizes Thiago Silva, current Chelsea player – does not give up in his efforts to sign for Stamford Bridge and has reiterated this to his current team.
The French international has not failed to impress this season, and has played an important role in keeping eight games without conceding in the League, as part of a very resistant rear, in which Sevilla are the closest to the leader, the real Madrid.
