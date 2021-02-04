Chelsea have on their agenda … Eden Hazard. According Central defense, the ‘blue’ team is interested in buying back the Real Madrid player by paying between 40 and 50 million euros, half of the 100 million plus bonuses paid by the white club for the player.

Eden Hazard signed for Madrid in 2019. The Belgian, who arrived with the star poster, has not shown his best level in Concha Espina because of the constant injuries he suffers. In his first season his physical form was discussed and he could not make his debut in the league until the fourth day due to a muscle injury. A fissure in his foot made him miss another nine games, another in the fibula prevented him from playing the Classic and against Betis and a blow made him not play two more games. Hazard played 16 league games with Real Madrid who were proclaimed league champions in the 2019/2020 season.

The Belgian international once again sowed doubts about his form in the 2020 preseason and to top it off he missed seven league games due to injury. After playing against Huesca, he stayed at home against Valencia when testing positive for coronavirus. He returned to Villarreal and played against Alavés before again suffering a muscle injury for which he missed four games. When he returned and was entering the eleven of Zinedine Zidane until he had to retire against Levante again injured. Hazard trained this Wednesday with Madrid until he noticed some discomfort for which he had to withdraw due to a muscle tear. Another injury, the ninth since he put on the white jersey. The winger has missed 43 games and has been out for 283 days.

The possible return of the 30-year-old to the London team would inspire enthusiasm to a team that is not going through its best moment. The Chelsea He sees how the Champions positions slip away, he has them at seven points, and with Hazard they would beat a benchmark in the field. The Belgian played seven seasons at Stamford Bridge in which he won two Premier Leagues (2015 and 2017), two Europe Leagues (2013 and 2019), a FA Cup (2018) and a Carling cup (2015).

Hazard has a contract with Madrid until June 2024 and is valued at 50 million euros by the specialized portal Transfermarkt. This website gave him a value of 150 million in June 2019. However, since his arrival in Madrid his valuation has dropped 100 million in two years.