London (AFP)

Chelsea, the five-time English Premier League champion, has reached an agreement with Brazilian striker Estevao Willian from Palmeiras to move to the Blues, according to what the club announced.

Willian, 17 years old, who represented his country in the age groups, will join the London club for $37 million, according to reports.

The club said in a statement on its website: “Chelsea has agreed to a deal to sign young striker Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, and the Brazilian will officially join Chelsea next summer.

He added, “The 17-year-old player has built a strong career in South America. He is one of the most prominent talents in the region, thanks to his skillful dribbling and exceptional speed, causing many problems for defenders in his first season in professional football.”

Willian, who occupies the right wing position, scored 8 goals and made 5 assists in 27 matches with Palmeiras, in all competitions in the 2023-2024 season.