Chelsea in Football Manager 2023: 10 tips for a new save game

With a delicate combination of winning now and a long-term strategy to balance, being successful with Chelsea It will not be easy and there is much work to be done.

Here are ten tips to solve it as soon as possible:

N’Golo Kante, Jorginho Y Thiago Silva they are the usual three starters that come close to free transfers, so you have to make a decision on all three. Kante he’ll actually take a small cut from his current salary of $300,000 a week, but you need to determine if that kind of money is really worth it for a 31-year-old.

Due in 2024 are: Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, matthew kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Cesar Azpillicueta Y Christian Pulisic.

There are some big names in there, some valuable ones too, so it’s time to make a decision on this group quickly.

Armando Borgia he is a good young option, but you will have to dive into the transfer market to find someone else.

the star of palm trees, Endrickis an obvious starting point, while Youssoufa Moukokoof Borussia DortmundIt’s not expensive if you can convince him before he signs a new contract.

Both are still somewhat ‘green’, but for this reason they must be involved with the first team and begin to give them minutes little by little.

In ‘FM23’, Mendy is a starter, so try to cut ties with Kepaeither on loan or permanently, and let the Senegalese guard the goal for years to come.

When Mendy start to get old, you’ll have a young sensation called Gabriel Slonina pressing hard. The American is among the best talents in the game and seems destined to become a star of FM.

Currently, there is no director of football, manager, chief scout or physical therapist on the books. It’s up to you if you want the first two, but the scoutmaster and physical therapist are must-hire people.

While you’re here, many of the scouts could use some improvement. Don’t be afraid to be ruthless, it’s a new era.

Reid have a 14 in People Management, but only 13 in Judging the Potential of the Player and 9 in Judging Player Ability. You’re going to need more than that.

Spend time searching for a suitable candidate because this is a big decision.

The former duo of Brighton, Bruno and Bjorn Hambergthey also have a fairly low rating in ‘FM23’so there’s a lot of room for improvement if you decide to let them go.

You’ve got room for two more wagons anyway, so there’s a chance to build a real back room unit.

Neil Bath he’s one of the best directors of youth development you’ll find, so you have to give him everything you can to bring in the next era of superstars.

The Junior Coaching budget can also increase, why not?

He is one of the best players in the Chelsea with a really high potential, so you should play with him often and encourage him to keep growing. Most likely, that means a 4-2-3-1 formation or something similar.

Spend some time looking at its attributes and figuring out how it fits into your system. You will not regret it.