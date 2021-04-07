VBefore the important Champions League week, Thomas Tuchel experienced for the first time how rough it can be at Chelsea. The 2: 5 against relegation candidate West Bromwich Albion and subsequent tensions in the team disrupted the preparation for the quarter-final first leg of the premier class against FC Porto on Wednesday. But the Chelsea coach remains calm.

“We will show the right reaction, because this is sport, and that is absolutely necessary”, promised Tuchel with a view to the Champions League duel on Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at DAZN) due to corona-related travel restrictions, it will not take place in Porto, but in Seville, Spain. The 47-year-old described the heavy clap against West Brom as “a big wake-up call” for the entire team – “including me”.

While the British media largely agreed that the 2: 5 was a slip, Chelsea legend Pat Nevin could even see something positive from the bankruptcy. “I guess Tuchel learned more in the game against West Brom than in any other Chelsea game he’s been responsible for,” Nevin said in an interview on the club website. Tuchel could be happy that the sudden drop in performance against West Brom happened – and not against FC Porto. “That would have destroyed the Champions League dream immediately.”

Tuchel calls for patience

Tuchel was named Premier League coach of the month in March. Chelsea had not lost the first 14 competitive games under the former coach of FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. The hard defeat on the Easter weekend was all the more surprising. In addition to the unusually weak defense, which was completely out of the role after half an hour due to a yellow-red card for Thiago Silva, the offensive disappointed again.

Timo Werner in particular has been criticized for a long time. The tabloid “The Sun” compared the 25-year-old with Andrei Shevchenko, Fernando Torres and Romelu Lukaku – all exceptional strikers who, however, found no luck in the Chelsea jersey or scored too rarely. After all, Werner, who had missed a 100 percent chance in the 1: 2 disgrace of the German national team against North Macedonia, provided a goal assist against West Brom quite unselfishly.

“We can’t lose our heads after 14 or 15 games,” warned Tuchel, “we can’t deprive the players of the trust that we have in them.” Like his predecessor Frank Lampard, who directed Werner and the goal doldrums whose German team-mate Kai Havertz started, Tuchel wooed patience with the expensive stars. But time is pressing for the Blues, who will play against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 17th.

In the league, an exciting final spurt is about to qualify for the premier class. Man City is as good as established as champions. Manchester United and Leicester City have good prospects for second and third place. For fourth place in the table, Chelsea (51 points / 5th place) competes with West Ham United (52/4), Tottenham Hotspur (49/6), Liverpool (49/7) and Everton FC (47/8), which has one game has completed less. In the end, the goal difference could even decide.

The German international Antonio Rüdiger and substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga have meanwhile settled their training dispute. Tuchel announced this on Tuesday. “The situation has heated up and the reaction was not okay. But the way the guys handled the situation, especially Toni and Kepa, was great, ”said Tuchel:“ It showed me how much respect they have for each other. You cleared it up right away. That was the most important thing. One day after that there was no more to be felt. “

On Easter Sunday, one day after the 2: 5 defeat against West Bromwich Albion, Rüdiger and Kepa clashed in training. “We had to intervene. The situation was serious. But the way the guys cleared up the situation was impressive, ”said Tuchel. According to Tuchel, there will be no punishment because the brawlers immediately got rid of the matter. Rüdiger is also planned for the starting eleven against Porto.