The punch decided the first quarterfinal duel of the Champions League between Porto and Chelsea at the Sánchez Pizjuán, which will also host the return of a tie on Tuesday that has already become very expensive for the English team. Porto deserved much more, but it lacked aim, crashed into the goalkeeper who has snatched the title from Kepa, Mendy, and succumbed with cruelty in front of a Chelsea that scored in two of its only three shots on goal, and took a step almost definitive towards a semifinals that he played for the last time seven years ago.

Forward Mason Mount, one of the most promising young people in Europe, was the first to take charge, after a great move by the ‘visiting’ team, to ruin the illusions of the Portuguese, who after surprising Juventus in the second round did not stop fight to try to give another unexpected blow to the executioner of Atlético, but they lacked a goal for their game and their ambition to have a prize. In the final stretch, when Chelsea had already strengthened behind to hold the 0-1, even Porto took a second goal that practically certifies their farewell to Europe.

The daring Porto had countless chances to beat the opposing goal, but he wasted them all, because Mendy became the hero of the London team, whose goals in the first leg will be worth double in case of a draw and is emerging as a rival of Real Madrid in the semifinals if the whites do not fail in the return and seal their classification on Wednesday at Anfield. Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea is a powerful block, with a lot of muscle and with an enormous efficiency up front, but it was dominated by Porto and offered too many doubts in defense, where César Azpilicueta was once again one of its main bastions to keep the goal clear. zero.

0

Port Marchesín, Manafá (Conceiçao, min. 83), Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi, Corona, Uribe, Grujic, Otávio (Toni Martínez, min. 83), Luis Díaz and Marega (Vieira, min. 83). two

Chelsea Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, James (Thiago Silva, min. 80), Jorginho, Kovacic (Emerson, min. 92), Chilwell, Mount (Kanté, min. 80), Werner (Pulisic, min. 65) and Havertz (Giroud, min. 65). Goals: 0-1: min. 32, Mount. 0-2. min. 85, Chilwell. Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). Yellow cards to Mbemba, Porto coach Sergio Conceiçao and Grujic. Incidents: First leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, played at the Sánchez Pizjuán, behind closed doors.

Chelsea also lacked football against the team led by Sergio Conceiçao, who never lost his face to the match despite being unfairly behind on the scoreboard at the first of the English team, when the Portuguese were going through their best moment, always on the attack and showing danger from set pieces. However, even with Olivier Giroud on the bench, Chelsea, after suffering behind, was able to take command on the scoreboard without having offered anything in attack. And when the crash was dying and Porto kept trying, although with less faith, the Portuguese unfortunately paid for a defensive error that Chilwell took advantage of to put the favorite ready for the last two-legged crossing.