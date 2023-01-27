The growth of Moisés Caicedo within the Premier League in the ranks of Brighton and Hove Albion has been by far the most outstanding. The Ecuadorian is today one of the best containment media in the world, despite being 21 years old, the footballer shows day by day improvement in his conditions both in recovering the ball, by far his best virtue, as well as in the distribution of it.
This fact has put the 21-year-old youth in the crosshairs of several of the best teams on the planet. However, only today those in the Premier League can at least dream of signing him. A few days ago Chelsea offered around 60 million euros for the sale of him, a figure well below what they expect in the port for his star. Thus, Arsenal wants to take revenge for the intervention of the Blues in their attempt to sign Mudryk and they begin their attack for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Fabrizio Romano confirms that Arsenal has put 68 million euros on the table for the sale of Caicedo, 8 million more than Chelsea and although this offer does not meet what Brighton wants, it is much closer. The source says that both clubs have started talks strongly and both parties hope to come to fruition with the transfer of Moises, which, by the way, does not interfere with the Gunners’ plans to sign Rice or Zubimendi in the summer.
