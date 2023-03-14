Chelsea is rising from the ashes after very complex moments for the club, the London team has three consecutive victories, two in the Premier League and one more in the Champions League, which earned them a place in the quarterfinals. Several of the players on the squad are raising their level of play and that has meant that Graham Potter’s men are finding better results.
Even so, the Londoners are very clear that next summer they will move again in the market for several quality signings to put together one of the best squads on the planet and win everything again. One of the names that the leadership of the Blue team has on the list is that of Frankie de Jong, whom they probed last summer without success, but they have every intention of trying to tempt the player to join the squad for the next season. .
Sources report that Frankie is a total desire of team owner Todd Boehly, who is willing to invest a millionaire figure to sign the Barcelona midfielder and make a direct pair with Enzo Fernández. It is important to point out that in order for the English team to close signings, they are obliged to release several players from the squad, there is talk of at least 10 casualties to be able to sign. In addition, the Dutchman is not considering leaving Barcelona and the club does not want to sell him except for a financial emergency, just like that.
