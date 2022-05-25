The UK government gives the green light to the sale of Chelsea

Green light from the British government: the American Todd Boehly is the new owner of the Chelsea. The operation ended after a few weeks had been reached economic between the American tycoon and Roman Abramovich, the oligarch fallen from grace who had the forced need to sell valuable pieces of his heritage. The price of the sale is record-breaking and, in some way, marks the way for future similar operations in team sports, not just for football: 4.25 billion poundsthat is a little less than 5 billion euros. Mind-boggling figures if you think that, second Forbesthe Chelsea does not appear in the top 10 of the most expensive teams in the world, taking into consideration the soccerthe Nflthe baseball And the Nba. The equivalent of 5 billion, in fact, is exceeded by Dallas Cowboys (5.7 billion), New York Yankees (baseball) and New York Knicks (Nba). It is easy to think that all these values ​​will have to be seen on the upside despite the crisis due to the war in Ukraine and inflation.

The British government note

“Last night the UK government reached a position where we could issue a license that allows for the sale of the Chelsea Football Club“, reads a government statement.” After the sanctions on Roman Abramovich the government worked hard to ensure that Chelsea Football Club could continue to to play to soccer. But we have always been clear that the club’s long-term future could only be ensured with a new owner“.

“After much work, we are now satisfied that the entire proceeds from the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual -writes the British government-. We will now begin the process to ensure that the proceeds from the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting the victims of the war. Today’s steps will ensure the future of this important cultural asset and protect the fans and the football community at large. We have discussed with relevant international partners about the necessary licenses and we thank them for their cooperation. “The co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boehly, will have control of Chelsea once the acquisition is complete. The Californian investment company Clearlake Capital will take the majority stake. Boehly is credited with a personal fortune of about 5 billion dollarsdestined to rise quickly after the takeover of the London team.

Roman Abramovich leaves after 19 years of presidency during which he won a total of 21 trophies with coaches of the load of Josè Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafa Benitez, Thomas Tuchel. In particular five Premier League, three League Cup, two Community Shield, five Fa Cup, two Champions League, two Europa League, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup.

