He dreamed Chelsea, thanks to the vengeful Raheem Sterlingwith taking the Etihad Stadium and submit to Manchester City to their first home defeat of the year. He dreamed until Rodrigo Hernandez, expert in putting out fires and defusing problems, he hooked one of his classic missiles and placed a tie that tightens the tie even more. Premier League.

He City, who depended on himself to be the leader of the competition, has already lost that advantage. The tie against an unrecognizable Chelseain a terrible match of Erling Haaland, that failed like never before, swings the title towards Liverpool and compresses the top positions; to win the postponed match, Liverpool, City and Arsenal They will be within a two-point gap.

On an afternoon in which a victory similar to that of February 2019 was savored in the atmosphere, when the 'Sky Blues' won 6-0, the Chelsea, As he did in the first leg, he surprisingly showed his face. If he already surprised the 'cityzens' with the 4-4 at Stamford Bridge, this time he put them on the ropes and condemned them to be content with the draw, despite the fact that the faces of Haaland and Phil Foden at the end of the match out of total disappointment.

The Norwegian even turned away the camera that was filming him after the final whistle, aware that he had just completed one of his worst matches. Ten shots, zero goals, his worst record since he arrived at the City. His 'Expected Goals' statistic rose to 1.88, but he was unable to find the net.

Mauricio Pochettino took note of the danger that Copenhagen created with spaces and pressing the release of the ball from City, especially from Ederson, and the 'Blues' found ways to do damage. A failure of Nicolas Jackson in hand to hand against Ederson It was the precedent that warned of its danger.

The second time they had it, on a band wall between Jackson and Palmer The African served the ball so that Sterling left the ball on the ground. Kyle Walker and score before Ederson. He exacted a particular revenge and did not hesitate to celebrate the goal.

At the other end of the field, Haaland He did not stop missing chances, especially with his head. A dozen missed opportunities that prevented City from being able to finish the job ahead of time and that allowed Chelsea, on the counterattack, to come close to finishing it. Sterling, in a good stop Ederson, He let his dream night escape.

With City having around thirty shots without success and Chelsea being the third team in the Premier League that concedes the most in the final fifteen minutes, the goal, no matter how it came, was practically a safe bet.

And like in most important games in the last year, it bore Rodri's stamp. After a shot from walker that repelled Disasi, The ball fell to Rodri in his zone, inside the large area. He impaled her with his left hand, touched her Chalobah and to the network.

Despite the efforts to try for the second and a penalty request at the last moment, City settled for a draw that leaves them third with 53 points and one game less than the Arsenal (55) and Liverpool (57).

Chelsea is tenth for another day, tied with Brighton and still far from the European zone of the competition.

