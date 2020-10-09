Of the Chelsea FC has found a buyer for Victor Moses: According to information from Sky Italia the Nigerian is about to move to Spartak Moscow and ex-Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco. In Russia, the transfer window – in contrast to the European top leagues – is still open for a few days, which is why the transfer is possible.
Last season, the 29-year-old was on loan for Inter Milan – the Nerazzurri had toured another loan deal this summer, but ultimately decided against it.
Moses no longer plays a role in Frank Lampard’s plans, which is why the Blues will be happy to have got him off the payroll. After the transfer offensive this summer, Chelsea have already brought in some other reservists with Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Marco van Ginkel, Michy Batshuayi and Davide Zappacosta to purify the squad.
