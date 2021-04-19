Tuchel wants to strengthen the defense of Chelsea with Raphael varane the next summer. As reported by Bild, the madridista is the German coach’s priority in that area. The good performance of the English team since he replaced Lampard on the bench has caused the leaders of the London club to give him a lot importance at coach requests in order to strengthen the squad for next season.

Varane, as AS reported on March 10, intends to leave Real Madrid next summer for sporting reasons, because he would like to try another league. His contract with the white club expires in 2022 and, although they want to renew him, the Madrid leaders have suspected for months that the player will ask to leave when the current season ends.

Although her name was not initially on the transfer list, the intention of Real Madrid If he asks to leave, it is to make money with him. In no case do they want him to go free in 2022. Its value, according to Transfermarkt, it is 70 million euros. And it is an amount close to that figure that Madrid will ask to let him go and thus be able to face the search for a replacement.

Tuchel will be able to see Varane live, since Chelsea Y Real Madrid they will face in the Champions semi-finals. It is the first time that both teams have seen each other in the maximum continental competition …