The Premier League continues its course and this Thursday December 26

They will measure their strength in the Stamford Bridge stadium

Chelsea and Fulham

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Chelsea comes into the match having faced Fulham and Brentford while Fulham played their last Premier League games against Chelsea and Liverpool. After the match against Fulham, Chelsea will play against Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace. For its part, Fulham will play against AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich Town.

Chelsea – Fulham

Premier League standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at Stamford Bridge stadium, Chelsea occupies the position number 2 of the Premier League standings with 35 points, while

Fulham occupies the position number 9 of the table with 25 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Chelsea has a balance of 37

goals in favor

and 19

goals against which have meant 10 games won, 5 tied and 2 lost. Fulham comes into the match having scored 24 goals and conceded 22, which has translated into 6 games won, 7 drawn and 4 lost.

So far in the championship, Chelsea has achieved 4 victories, 3 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Fulham has achieved 2 victories, 4 draws and 2 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Chelsea and Fulham.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Chelsea and Fulham today

The match between Chelsea and Fulham corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26, at Stamford Bridge. The match will start at 4:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Chelsea’s schedule, Fulham’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.