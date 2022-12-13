Chelsea have been handed a bitter blow after Armando Broja was told he will need to undergo surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
The Albania international was stretchered off during the Blues’ 1-0 mid-season friendly defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, getting his boot stuck in the turf and jolting his knee.
Their worst fears were realized on Tuesday after it was confirmed Broja had ruptured his ACL and surgery is now required to mend the damage.
Sources have told 90min that Chelsea are resigned to the fact he is likely to miss the rest of this season and hope that he will be ready to play again in time for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.
In Broja’s absence, Chelsea could look to bring in another striker to bolster their options. 90min reported on Monday that the west London side are ramping up their interest in out-of-contract Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko, but face significant competition from Barcelona.
Graham Potter’s current center forward options have been narrowed down to summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who has scored just three goals since making the move to Stamford Bridge – and Kai Havertz.
Chelsea return to Premier League action on December 27 when they host Bournemouth.
