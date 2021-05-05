78 ‘



Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.



76 ‘



Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Casemiro.



73 ‘



Thiago Silva (Chelsea) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross after a corner kick.



73 ‘



Corner, Chelsea. Corner committed by Nacho.



72 ‘



Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



72 ‘



Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).



72 ‘



Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.



70 ‘



Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



70 ‘



Foul by N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea).



70 ‘



Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



70 ‘



Dangerous play by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).



67 ‘



Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Timo Werner.



66 ‘



Attempt blocked. N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.



65 ‘



Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.



65 ‘



Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).



65 ‘



Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by N’Golo Kanté.



64 ‘



Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



64 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Federico Valverde.



63 ‘



Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Vinícius Júnior.



63 ‘



Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Ferland Mendy.



62 ‘



Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



62 ‘



Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).



62 ‘



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.



60 ‘



Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



60 ‘



Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).



59 ‘



Auction stopped. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



55 ‘



Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tried a deep pass but Karim Benzema was in an offside position.



54 ‘



Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.



54 ‘



Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).



54 ‘



Hand of César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).



53 ‘



Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high.



52 ‘



Thiago Silva (Chelsea) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross following a set piece.



51 ‘



Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).



51 ‘



Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.



49 ‘



Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).



49 ‘



Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



47 ‘



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) hits the bar with a header from the center of the box. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross.



46 ‘



Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).



46 ‘



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.



Second half begins Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 0.



45 ‘+ 1’



End of the first half, Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 0.



Four. Five’



Corner, Chelsea. Corner committed by Sergio Ramos.



Four. Five’



Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.



Four. Five’



Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).



43 ‘



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



43 ‘



Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by N’Golo Kanté.



41 ‘



Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).



41 ‘



Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.



39 ‘



Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



39 ‘



Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.



39 ‘



Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).



38 ‘



Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



38 ‘



Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).



37 ‘



Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.



36 ‘



Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).



36 ‘



César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



36 ‘



Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.



36 ‘



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.



3. 4′



Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



3. 4′



Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).



33 ‘



Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).



33 ‘



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



28 ‘



Gooooool! Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 0. Timo Werner (Chelsea) header from very close range.



28 ‘



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) hits the post with a left footed shot from the center of the box.



26 ‘



Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.



26 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.



24 ‘



Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).



24 ‘



Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



18 ‘



Offside, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell tried a through ball but Timo Werner was caught offside.



17 ‘



Auction stopped. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



16 ‘



Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



16 ‘



Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).



14 ‘



Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



14 ‘



Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



14 ‘



Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).



13 ‘



Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).



13 ‘



Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.



12 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jorginho.



eleven’



Auction stopped. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



7 ‘



Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



7 ‘



Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).



5′



Foul by N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea).



4′



Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.



3′



Offside, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell tried a through ball but Timo Werner was caught offside.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

