Chelsea are under investigation. That of Roman Abramovich’s management, reported to the Premier League and UEFA by the new Blues ownership for a series of managerial irregularities discovered when Todd Boehly and the consortium to which he refers took office at Stamford Bridge in June 2022. They have already brought the Blues to pay 10 million euros to the government of European football for a series of violations of the rules of Financial Fair Play. Even the Premier is now investigating the moves of the Russian tycoon when he owned the club: there are allegedly tens of millions of euros in payments made to offshore companies.

violations

—

According to the Times, which anticipated the contents of the Premier’s investigation, Chelsea risk heavy fines and even penalty points, even if the violations were committed by the old owner and if the investigation started from the complaint of the new one. In the crosshairs, among the transitions made between 2012 and 2019 reported by the new ownership, there would be 6 payments to offshore companies, which the Premier believes are black money for player transfers that are not in the club’s books, money that they would have ended up in the pockets of agents and intermediaries to facilitate market operations with black contributions. In the Premier’s investigation there would also be the payments that Chelsea made to the father of the Danish defender Andreas Christensen, bought in 2012, already denounced by the Danish press. The Times in June of last year had anticipated that the new ownership had made a discount of over 120 million euros on the final price of the purchase of the club for any “future problems that could emerge from the books”.