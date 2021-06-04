London (dpa)

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract with his current team, after leading them to the Champions League title.

The German replaced Frank Lampard in January and also led Chelsea to the FA Cup final and the Premier League semi-finals in his first four months since taking charge.

Tuchel signed an 18-month contract with Chelsea at this time, but was rewarded for his successful start with the team by extending his contract to expire at the end of the 2024/2023 season.

“I can’t imagine a better opportunity to renew my contract,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website on Friday. Happy with this experience and very happy to remain part of the Chelsea family.”

He added: There is more and we look forward to our next steps with great ambition and anticipation.