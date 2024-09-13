London (dpa)

English: English football club Chelsea has officially announced the extension of its contract with Nicolas Jackson for two years, ensuring his continuation with the club until 2033.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca revealed this month that the Senegalese striker had agreed to extend the eight-year contract he signed when he joined from Villarreal in 2023, PA Media reported.

The club said: “Chelsea are delighted to announce that Nicolas Jackson has signed a two-year contract extension until 2033.”

He added: “Jackson joined Chelsea at the end of June 2023, and performed well in his first season with the team.

Jackson has scored 17 goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Jackson, who joined Chelsea for £32 million ($42 million), has scored two goals in four appearances this season. “I feel good and I’m very happy to sign a new contract and stay at the club,” Jackson said.

“It’s a great feeling that the club has confidence in me. I work hard and I’m very happy to extend my contract and stay here for several years,” he added.

Jackson began his professional career with Senegalese side Casa Sport, before moving to Spain to play for Villarreal in 2020.