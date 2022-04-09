London (AFP)

After a harsh loss at home against Real Madrid and a resounding defeat against Brentford, Chelsea poured out its anger on its host Southampton and rained six goals without a response in the 32nd stage of the English Premier League, to consolidate its third position, and is close to ensuring that it reaches the Champions League next season, while it stumbled Both Arsenal and Manchester United in the battle for places to qualify for the continental competition.

The “Blues” entered the match after a severe loss at home in the middle of the week 1-3 Real in the first leg of the quarter-finals and is now in great danger of relinquishing its European champion title, after a resounding loss at home in the league last Saturday 1-4 against “modest” Brentford.

However, German coach Thomas Tuchel’s team rose up against the “Saints” with six goals, signed by Spaniard Marcos Alonso (8), Mason Mount (16 and 54), and Germans Timo Werner (22, 49) and Kai Havertz (31).

Although the task seems difficult, the European champion is Yemeni to turn things around in the Spanish capital on Tuesday when he comes to Real Madrid, especially after the rule of goals scored away from home this season was abolished.

Chelsea raised its score to 62 points, eight points behind each of Tottenham’s fourth and Arsenal’s fifth, to be in a favorable position to ensure it reaches the Champions League next season, but the team is 10 and 11 points away, respectively, from leaders Liverpool and Manchester City, who meet Sunday in a summit that may be decisive. To determine the identity of the hero.

Tochel made four changes to the squad that started against Real, including Werner instead of American Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Croatian Mateo Kovacic and Alonso instead of the latter’s compatriot, captain Cesar Aspilicueta, for his injury to “Covid-19”, Italian Jorginho and Reese James.

Chelsea scored the first goal after Loftus-Cheek raised the ball into the area. Mount Jamila tamed it with his back to the goal and passed it to Alonso, who hit it in the middle of the net (8).

Mount doubled his team’s lead with a beautiful shot from outside the area with his right at the bottom of the right corner, then Werner took advantage of a wrong dispersal of the ball from the opponent’s captain James Ward-Prowse with his head in the middle of the field and grabbed it and ran towards the area before he evaded the goalkeeper and shot with his left crawl into the net (22).

Chelsea ended the first half by four, after Werner snatched the ball from the opponent near his area, penetrated into the area and made a skill break, camouflaging that he would shoot before he evaded the defender, and hit a ball that bounced off the post and prepared in front of Haveritz, which he easily followed into the net (31).

This is the fastest four away in the Premier League since Chelsea in particular against Bolton in October 2011 (27 minutes).

Chelsea scored the fifth when Alonso passed the ball in the depth to French substitute N’Golo Kante, who tried to drop “Loeb” over goalkeeper Fraser Foster, who saved it, to prepare for the German who followed it in the “49” goal.

Manot completed the hexagon when Alonso crossed from the left side into the area towards substitute Pulisic, who shot it from close range, which the goalkeeper saved to reach Khalsa in front of the English “54”.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal suffered a second loss in the league by falling to its guest Brighton 1-2, after it fell 3-0 last week against its host Crystal Palace, while Manchester United missed a golden opportunity by losing against its struggling host Everton 0-1.

After a series of distinguished results, the “gunners” returned to their poor results and suffered a third defeat in the league in the last four matches, after losing against Liverpool also in the middle of last month.

It is expected that the last meters will witness a fierce battle for the last qualifying seat to the Champions League, as both Tottenham and Arsenal have 54 points from 30 games, and West Ham and United each have 52 points from 32 games, noting that “Spurs” and “Gunners” have a match deferred between them.

The unmarked Belgian Leandro Trossar opened the scoring for Brighton with a shot from inside area “28”.

The team of Spanish coach Mikel Arteta thought that he had equalized the result when the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli headed the ball from close range, following a header pass from his compatriot Gabriel, but the goal was canceled for offending the first, after a lengthy review of the VAR.

Enoch Mwebo of Zimbabwe doubled the score with a superb goal when Ecuadorean Moises Iseido raised the ball, followed by his colleague low “on the fly” from the outskirts of the right-hand corner at the bottom right corner of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s goal “66”.

The Norwegian Martin Odegaard reduced the difference with a long-range shot to the left that bounced from one of the players to follow its way and fall at the top of the right corner (89).

And Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez denied Arsenal a goal scored in stoppage time, with a wonderful save from Eddie Nikita’s “95” header.

Manchester United returned to its fluctuating results and fell with a goal against its relegation-threatened host, Everton.

United, who beat Tottenham Hotspur and tied with Leicester in their last two matches, suffered an eighth loss this season. On the other hand, Everton, led by its coach, former international midfielder Frank Lampard, breathed a sigh of relief, after losing six times in the last seven matches before the Saturday meeting, raising his score to 28 points in 17th place at the door of the relegation zone to the Champions, four points behind Burnley, who Sunday plays at Norwich.

Lampard started the match under great pressure to get away from Everton’s first relegation since 1954, after receiving only six points in nine matches after replacing the Spaniard Rafael Benites.

Everton opened the scoring, contrary to the course of play, through his young wing, Anthony Gordon, who fired a powerful shot from the edge of the area that rebounded from the hapless defender recently Harry Maguire and deceived the Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea «27».

Leeds United won 3-0 at Watford to remain unbeaten in the last four matches (3 wins and a draw), nine points away from Burnley, the first relegated, but the latter played three fewer games.