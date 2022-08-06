The curse of the 9 at Chelsea hit everyone in the last few years. Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the London club considers the number 9 shirt cursed. This shirt will no longer have an owner after the return of striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter. Previously, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain and Fernando Torres, with 9 on their shoulders, have not had a successful career at Chelsea. “It’s cursed this number. People tell me it’s cursed. There wasn’t much demand for number 9. Sometimes the players want to change the numbers, but surprisingly no one wants to touch that number.” But 9 does not always bring misfortunes. At Milan after Inzaghi no one chose it then Olivier Giroud, a former Chelsea a, thought about it break a “curse” that had lasted too long. That of Milan number 9 shirt, who after Pippo Inzaghi had no longer found an “owner” up to par. For the moment, Chelsea leaves it in the drawer.