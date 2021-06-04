London (dpa)

Chelsea Football Club announced today, Friday, that it has used the option to extend the contract of Thiago Silva for one year, so that the Brazilian defender remains with the team for a second season, hours after extending the contract of German coach Thomas Tuchel.

Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, and Silva participated in 34 games with Chelsea in all competitions and scored two goals. In statements to the club’s official website, Marina Granovskaya, the club’s CEO, said: “When we signed Thiago Silva last summer, we knew we were adding a world class player to the team.

Thiago showed everyone at Chelsea his phenomenal quality throughout the season, and he made a huge impact on and off the field with us. French striker Oliver Giroud has been contracted for an additional year.

The English club stated on its official website that it had activated the extension of Giroud’s contract for an additional year, in April of this year. He added that Giroud’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season, before the 34-year-old’s stay in west London was extended to another year, after being in the team for three and a half years.

The London club explained that Giroud scored 32 goals for the team since moving to him from the other team in the capital, Arsenal, and contributed to the team’s crowning with three championships, and won the World Cup with his country France in 2018.

Chelsea won the Champions League title in the final season, after winning the final match against Manchester City 1-0, in the Portuguese city of Porto on the 29th of last month. The team also finished the season in fourth place in the English Premier League with 67 points.