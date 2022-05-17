Robert Lewandoski has grown tired of dominating the Bundesliga since he left for Bayern Munich, even his numbers in German football were unmatched since he was at Borussia Dortmund. Now, the Polish striker is in need of new challenges, he has grown tired of the simplicity of Bavarian football and is looking for a change of scenery in the summer market.
Right now, the Pole has been strongly linked with FC Barcelona, it is even known that the scorer has already had contact with the board and the coaching staff. Until hours ago, everything indicated that Lewandowski’s future was in Barcelona, however, Chelsea wants to change that and has interfered in the race for the signing of Robert.
The blues are not satisfied with the performance of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, even both strikers have options to leave the London team. Thus, Thomas Tuchel considers that there is no better option to renew the forward than the Bayern Munich star. The German strategist has considered Robert the perfect striker for his project and the blues will dispute his signing with the Catalans, although for this they first require the sale of the club.
