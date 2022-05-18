Chelsea: English government endorses its change of owner

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead at the Bernabéu.
Juanjo Martin. Eph
Now, the club will seek to improve its payroll.
May 18, 2022, 08:33 AM
A few weeks ago, the purchase of the Chelsea team by the American businessman Todd Boehly was revealed. and its business consortium, but until this Wednesday the English government gave the go-ahead for the transaction.
Of the total investment being made, £2.5 billion will be applied to buy the shares of the club and said income will be deposited in a frozen bank account in the United Kingdom with the intention of donating 100 percent to charitable causes, as confirmed by the current owner, the Russian Roman Abramovich.
For this, UK government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen bank account in England, what happened already.
Besides, Chelsea said in a statement that “the proposed new owners will commit £1.75 billion in additional investment.s for the benefit of the Club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding from the Chelsea Foundation.”
