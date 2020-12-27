The Chelsea FC started this groundbreaking season with title ambitions. So far, things are not going according to plan for the blues. After the lost city derby against arsenal Frank Lampard had to let something out.
Chelsea FC had to admit defeat to Arsenal FC on English Boxing Day 3-1. What previously felt like an almost planned victory turned into a fatal step backwards for Lampard and his team.
Especially the first half the guests slept completely. The stars around Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic were simply invisible. The fact that the Gunners took their chances to do so made Chelsea look extremely old at the end of the day. Lampard’s criticism of his players is therefore devastating.
Above all, the English legend was about the appearance and self-confidence. “The players have to take responsibility. It just wasn’t good enough,” said the 42-year-old at the microphone sky Sports. “It was a difficult game for us against a talented team with their backs to the wall; the London Derby. We could have finished second, they (Arsenal, Note by Dr..) had to look down. It was a dangerous mix. “
A lot more has to come from the stars in such duels. “If you go out and only give 60 or 70 percent, you won’t win a Premier League game,” said Lampard clearly. The blues coach had asked for that before the game. “I’m pissed off, it was a big possibility.” Also, Chelsea made it too easy for the troubled hosts and basically gave up the goals.
The Londoners will continue on Monday. So there is not much time to work up, even if it were simply necessary. “I am very disappointed with the way we approached the first half,” concluded Lampard. “We decided to neglect the basics and jog instead of sprinting, that was the wrong choice.”
Timo Werner must also feel particularly addressed here. The attacker has now been without a goal for ten competitive games and dived completely after many missed chances against Arsenal, which earned him a substitution at halftime. He is currently the symbolic figure for Chelsea’s self-discovery. Actually, the title-hungry blues don’t have time for that anymore.
