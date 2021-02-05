Trainer Thomas Tuchel scored the second victory in the third game with Chelsea. The new club of the German soccer teacher prevailed 1-0 (1-0) in the London derby of the Premier League on Thursday evening against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Jorginho scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the 24th minute with a penalty kick. Previously, the German international Timo Werner was fouled in the penalty area by Spurs defender Eric Dier.

In pouring rain in north London, the two teams fought a not very good match. Chelsea – with Werner and Antonio Rüdiger in the starting eleven – were the better team and had more possession, but the Tuchel-Elf could not make much of it in this top game in the fight for the Champions League places. Good chances were rare on both sides, especially in the first half. After the half-time break, Chelsea, where Kai Havertz was missing, became a bit more dangerous. In the final phase, the hosts also had a chance to equalize.

Tuchel is still unbeaten after three games with his new club. On the other hand, Tottenham coach José Mourino is in a crisis with Spurs. The 0: 1 against the city neighbors was the third Premier League defeat in a row. In the table, the Blues are now sixth with three points ahead of eighth Tottenham, who, however, played one game less.

“We are super happy with the result. It was a tough game against strong opponents, but we did it very well and controlled the game well, “said Tuchel, enthusing:” It’s a nice group and they’re open. It is a pleasure to be with them. It was a quick start, but an easy one because I feel very welcome. “

Tuchel can now treat himself to the announced reward. “I’m not a beer guy, I’m not a wine guy. My alcohol consumption is almost zero. But if we win, I’ll have a gin and tonic, ”he said beforehand. Former Chelsea star Michael Ballack trusts him to shape an era. “Tuchel may be the coach who will leave his mark there for a long time,” said the former national team captain in an interview with “Stats Perform News.” Havertz will also benefit from the cooperation.