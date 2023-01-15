The German striker scored the only goal after a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute and after a corner kick, and this is only the second victory for Chelsea in ten matches, to remain in tenth place.

“The last weeks have been difficult, there have been a lot of changes this year,” Havertz told the BBC. present time”.

Chelsea is missing a group of prominent players, including England striker Raheem Sterling, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and France midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Newly joined Portuguese Joao Felix was suspended after being suspended for three matches due to being sent off in his first appearance with Chelsea against Fulham, last Thursday.

And Sunday, Chelsea was the best party during most of the London summit, but despite that, Palace had several chances from the attempts of Terek Mitchell, Michael Oles and Olivered Zaha, and Sheikh Doucoure missed a chance near the end.

Chelsea created some opportunities by wing-back Louis Hall (18 years) and newly joined Karni Chukwimka (19 years), but the first dangerous opportunity came from veteran Thiago Silva (38 years), as he hit a powerful ball that was saved by Vicente Guaita before the end of the first half.

“Today we are happy with the three points,” said Potter, who took over as Chelsea coach after coach Thomas Tuchel in September. “Today it was about winning. We got three points against a team that was performing well.”

Palace ranks 12th, six points behind Chelsea.

During the course of the match, Chelsea announced the signing of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Modric, becoming his fifth deal in the current winter transfer window, and the 22-year-old waved to the fans at halftime while placing the Ukrainian flag on his shoulders.

Potter said: “He is a young player and has great potential in the attacking third, he is very fast and plays directly and I think the fans will love him.”