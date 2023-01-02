New boss Boehly’s Chelsea never stops and, as soon as the winter transfer market opens, they land a crazy coup: they put 127 million on the table to sign Enzo Fernandez, director of Benfica and best young player in the World Cup in Qatar won with the shirt of ‘Argentina. It is a purchase that shakes the market, yet another of the Blues. If, after Abramovich’s farewell, the fans thought that Chelsea would no longer give them satisfaction, now they have had proof that… they will also have a lot of fun with the forty-eight-year-old American entrepreneur. Since he replaced the Russian oligarch, assuming control of the company, Boehly has invested 127 million for Fernandez (the release clause was 120 million, but in order not to pay the entire amount in a lump sum, he increased the added 7 million obtaining… an installment), 80 for Wesley Fofana, 70 for Nkunku, 65 for Cucurella, 55 for Sterling, 40 for Koulibaly (40), 35 for Badiashile, 12 for Aubameyang, 10 for Slonina up to plus other young people up to to the 15 plus 5 bonuses paid to Inter for Casadei (15 + 5). For Benfica it is an incredible capital gain given that they had paid the Argentine just 14 million euros 6 months ago from River Plate.