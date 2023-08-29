Chelsea have not had the best of starts in the Pochettino era, 4 out of 9 possible points, three of them achieved this weekend against the worst team in the entire Premier League. Beyond the fact that the club has invested more than a billion euros in transfers in the last 365 days, the London squad looks less nourished than the previous year. All this in part due to injuries, several of them serious and it seems that the outlook is not the most encouraging for those of the Argentine coach.
In attack, after Nkunku’s injury, those from the capital of England depend too much on what Sterling can solve with the ball, they see themselves short of weapons and that is why before the market closes they will seek the signing of a profile footballer offensive, preferably someone who plays on the wing and they have two substitutes for Xavi in Barcelona in their sights.
Sources assure that Chelsea are preparing a double market blow within Barcelona, and would put offers on the Catalans’ table for the transfers of Ferran Torres and Raphinha, both as panic movements. In both cases after the evolution of Lamine Yamal and Xavi’s system of 4 midfielders, they are spare parts. The trainer does not see any of the two as key men, so if they reach the price and convince one or both, the movement will be possible.
