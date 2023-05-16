Brighton is signing a dream season, in fact, with only 4 games to play for the whole of the port, the club has already completed its best campaign in history within the Premier League. That being the case, and although the Champions League option is almost impossible, the ‘seagulls’ have in their hands the chance to play the Europa League for the first time in their history. A goal that would be a huge award for his excellent work.
The English team is also reaffirming itself as one of the best talent trainers in Europe at present. It has a host of youth players who are becoming much more complete players as the days go by. One of them, perhaps the best along with Alexis Mac Allister, is the Ecuadorian Moisés Caicedo, who will have options to leave this summer and once again Chelsea will put the cards on the table by signing him.
From England they report that Chelsea is looking for a direct partner for Enzo Fernández and they see Caicedo as the strong man for it. He is very young and despite this he is already one of the best on the planet in his position, which means that he has a bright future ahead of him and those in London want to take advantage of that factor. They think of opening negotiations with a figure of 80 million euros, but it is known that the movement that Brighton expects is at a minimum of 100 million euros.
