Chelsea has experienced a real revolution in the last year, especially since the arrival of the new owner, Todd Boehly. Throughout these last 365 days, the Blues have had three coaches (Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard) and now they have hired the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino to lead the project that has undergone a very big transformation after the enormous amount of money that he invested in the transfer market in January where they hired, among many others, Enzo Fernández from Benfica for €121 million and one of those targeted was Moisés Caicedo but he could not reach the blue box.
Now, facing the start of the next season, those from London returned to the charge for the services of the Ecuadorian National Team player and Brighton, owner of his passes, is open to letting him out but for a real million. You have to remember that they have already sold one of their best players from last season in Alexis Mac Allister when Liverpool paid €42 million. Now, the Seagulls are asking for almost €100 million to get the Ecuadorian midfielder who seems to have already agreed to the terms of the contract with the Blues.
It is necessary to clarify that both Brighton and the player had agreed that upon arrival of an interesting offer for both parties, Caicedo could leave and take the next step in his career. Some of this seems to have changed since Chelsea’s initial offer was important but not enough to sell it despite the word agreement between the footballer and the club.
Remember that Caicedo was closely related to different Premier League teams in recent months such as Arsenal but the Gunners opted for the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham. Manchester United was also interested in his services but those from ten Hag only asked about the conditions of the transfer, so everything seems to indicate that Chelsea is ahead by signing him.
