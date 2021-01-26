After the reports of the last few hours, it is no longer a big surprise: The Chelsea FC officially confirmed the engagement of Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday, who will inherit from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge. The star coach will initially receive a contract in London until 2022 with the option to expand.
Thus, only one month after leaving Paris SG, Tuchel found a new employer again. At Chelsea, the 47-year-old should breathe new life into his countrymen Timo Werner and Kai Havertz – the duo has not been able to convince since arriving last summer, which was also due to the fact that Lampard did not really know how he did the two national players should set up.
“I would like to thank Chelsea for their trust in me and my staff. We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he has created at Chelsea. At the same time, I can’t wait to meet my new team and to play in the most exciting league in football. I’m grateful to be part of the Chelsea family now – it feels great! “said Tuchel after signing. The star coach will make his debut against Wolverhampton on Wednesday.
It is never easy to change the head coach in the middle of the season, but we are very happy that we were able to win one of the best coaches in Europe in Thomas Tuchel, “enthuses Marina Granovskaia.” There is still a lot to play and a lot to achieve. this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the club. “