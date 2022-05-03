The question linked to the sale of the Chelsea . There is no shortage of buyers for the acquisition of the club, but the English club still has to solve problems related to the previous management of the former owner Roman Abramovich . According to Times in fact, in fact, the Russian oligarch would have decided to retrace his steps and renege on the promise to cancel a debt of 1.6 billion pounds, just under 2 billion euros, that the club has towards him, linked to the investments made over the years of presidency.

Abramovich would have already informed the British government and potential buyers of his willingness to restructure the divestiture method, including the payment of the debt from the company that controls the club, the Fordstam Limitedat the Camberley International Investments, also linked to the tycoon. The deadline to close the sale of Chelsea is set for 31 May, when the license granted by the government for the ordinary administration expires, and on 8 June a Premier League meeting is scheduled to outline the 2022/23 season, from which the Blues they even risk being excluded if a new license does not arrive in the meantime.