Chelsea returns to the charge for Jules Koundé and will try to close the hiring of the Sevilla center-back before the summer, to prevent the footballer’s evolution multiply the suitors and, consequently, the price. The Nervión club, as happened a few months ago, would only let the Frenchman out this winter due to the 80 million euro clause he has, but he is obliged to sell to balance accounts before July.

If nothing unusual happens, Koundé should go out slightly more than the 50 million euros offered by Chelsea in August. According to various British media reports in recent times, Abramovich is willing to reach the 55 million, figure that with some bonuses would be close to convincing the noble plant of Sánchez Pizjuán. Since the Girondins has a percentage of the capital gain, Sevilla would have between 20 and 25 million left clean.

It did not sit well with Jules that Sevilla did not want to sell him at the end of the summer market, but the defender He ended up accepting it and right now he is a fully committed player who, in addition, is excited about the possibility of doing something big this season. A friend of newcomer Anthony Martial, he has been one of the keys to the transfer of the Manchester United striker.

So the couple Koundé-Diego Carlos will remain if there are no surprises half a year more in Sevilla. The red and whites have already communicated to Newcastle that the Brazilian would not leave for an offer of less than 60 million euros and without time to find a substitute, they refer to the 75 million clause.