London (dpa)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca seemed satisfied with his team’s performance, despite losing 2-0 to Manchester City in the first round of the English Premier League.

“I think we played very well, for most of the game, and the level of the two teams was close, if not better, but we did not take advantage of the opportunities, and the difference was big in their favour inside the penalty area, but I am very happy with the performance,” Maresca told Sky Sports. “The most important thing for me is always creating opportunities, they went ahead with the first goal that was close to offside, and we almost scored, things like that change the course and the result of the matches, but the performance was good in general.”

“We faced the defending champions, they are a team with great experience in these situations and are good at possession, while we wasted two or three chances, and we will continue to try to win matches,” the Chelsea coach said.

Enzo Maresca talked about Raheem Sterling, the team’s player, who issued a statement before the match, asking for clarification of the reasons for his exclusion from the Manchester City match.

“Honestly, I did not see the statement, and I have nothing to say. His exclusion was only a technical decision, and the club will clarify its position later if we see the need for it,” Maresca said.