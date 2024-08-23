London (dpa)

Chelsea coach expected that Portuguese Joao Felix will participate for the first time in his second period with Chelsea in the match against Wolverhampton, next Sunday in the English Premier League, and the Italian Enzo Maresca, the team’s technical director, expected that the new player would be a great addition to the team.

The 24-year-old has rejoined Chelsea on a permanent basis from Atletico Madrid this week, having previously spent six months on loan during the 2022-23 season, the PA news agency reported. It is the club’s 10th signing of the summer transfer window, with the London club spending more than £200m ($3.262m).

But the Italian coach said Felix, who was presented to fans on the pitch before the team’s 2-0 win over Swiss side Servette Geneva in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, has the flexibility to play in several roles in the team.

“If he is ready, he will have the chance to play against Wolverhampton,” Maresca said.

“In terms of adapting to the way we want to play, he may not be ready yet, but in terms of his physical and technical condition, I think he is ready,” he added.

“He can play as a centre forward, he can be an extra striker, he can play as an attacking midfielder, and if we need him he can play as a second striker, he is the player who will help us,” the Chelsea coach continued.

Felix played 20 games for Chelsea between February and May 2023, in a period that was disappointing for the team.