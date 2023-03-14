Chelsea made the largest investment in football history this season, between the two periods of the transfer market, the London team exceeded 600 million euros in transfers. A figure well above the previous record held by Barcelona when at the time it invested more than 300 million in the season in which they signed both Dembélé and Coutinho, but they sold Neymar in that same market.
The reality is that the spending of the Blues is even more insane, the London team is preparing new signings for the following summer, one of them will be the Frenchman Nkunku, whom some sources report that the club and Leipzig is negotiating. Something totally false, because as we informed you at the time in 90min, the signing took place since the World Cup ended.
Fabrizio Romano, the market specialist confirms this version, Leipzig and Chelsea finalized the player’s transfer since winter, for a figure of around 100 million euros including variables. The contract has been signed for months and the payment for the French player will enter the club’s expenses for this campaign, something that did not happen with Malo Gusto, the winger they bought from Lyon in winter and who falls within the club’s investment for the this season, despite the fact that the footballer continues on loan in France. Even so, the registration of Nkunku requires prior departures from the campus.
#Chelsea #closed #signing #Nkunku #months
