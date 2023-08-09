The Italian player Cesare Casadei is about to leave Chelsea, where he arrived in the summer of 2022 from the Inter youth team. Back to the ‘blues’ after being on loan at Reading in January, the club would have reached an agreement with Leicester City for the loan of the Italian whose medicals are scheduled for the week. The Italian coach of the Foxes Enzo Maresca convinced the young blue talent to go down to the Championship instead of landing in Serie A with Genoa.