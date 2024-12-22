Chelsea missed the opportunity to put pressure on Liverpool (they play later with Tottenham) and provisionally take the lead in the Premier League by not getting past a draw (0-0) in their visit to Everton.

Although unfortunately, that of Manchester United, who cannot find regularity under coach Ruben Amorim. The red devils They fell at Old Trafford in an embarrassing way (0-3) against Iraola’s surprising Bournemouth, which is already fifth in the Premier.

United’s hit (0-3)

Amorim still hasn’t found the key at Old Trafford and has only won 4 of the 9 games since he took over the team

The red devils They were looking for a victory against Bournemouth to regain calm after being eliminated from the Carabao Cup against Tottenham last Thursday. To face the duel on matchday 17, Amorim, in his ninth game leading the Old Trafford team, could not count on Mason Mount or Lindelof, and had once again left Rashford out, so he introduced up to six changes in the team.

Bournemouth was much superior and put the victory on track from the first half with a goal from Dean Huijsen in the 28th minute. Justin Kluivert (in the 60th, with a penalty) and Antoine Semenyo in the 62nd minute finished off the victory in two minutes.

Since the arrival of the Portuguese coach, United has not gotten out of its patch of irregularity, with four wins, one draw and four defeats in the nine games he has coached. In the Premier, he has the team in 13th position, 6 points behind the European positions that Bournemouth closes.

Chelsea’s impotence (0-0)

End to a streak of nine consecutive victories for the ‘blues’

Chelsea was unable to overcome Everton’s defensive wall and with the point added (0-0) they could not put pressure on the leader, before they played against Tottenham, nor take the lead in the Premier League provisionally (the Reds still have two games earrings).

The blues They arrived in Liverpool encouraged with nine consecutive victories in all competitions, five of them in the Premier. But he was left without scoring and had luck with goalkeeper Robert Sánchez to maintain the tie.

Everton, for its part, has not lost in three games although the threat of relegation has not disappeared, now at 4 points.