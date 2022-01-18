Third even in the last four league games for the European champions who take the lead with Ziyech but suffer the draw, deserved, by Webster

Another draw, the third in the last four of the league. Chelsea did not go beyond the 1-1 at Brighton: Ziyech advantage, Webster’s equalizer. The Blues miss the opportunity to shorten in the classic: Tuchel’s team remains third, -1 from Liverpool. And the first place is further and further away: Manchester City is at +12. Game well played by Brighton, who plays his cards and leaves Chelsea the only possession of the ball (57% for Lukaku and his teammates).

WELL THE BRIGHTON – Potter changes three compared to the draw in the last round against Crystal Palace: outside Lallana, Maupay and Trossard, inside Lamptey, Welbeck and Alzate. Same number of tweaks in Chelsea: Tuchel modifies the team that lost to Manchester City on Saturday, including Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho and Mount for Sarr, Kovacic and Pulisic. Brighton lined up with 4-1-4-1; Blues that respond with 4-2-3-1. Ready, go and Brighton is immediately dangerous with Moder (3 ‘): ball on the bottom. The hosts held the field well, but at the first real chance it was Chelsea who took the lead: Ziyech, served by Kanté, beat Sanchez from distance.

EQUAL RIGHT – Brighton grows in the second half. At 60 ‘Mac Allister commits Kepa: corner kick. And from this corner comes the draw: Webster realizes it with a header. At 71 ‘the defender touches the brace: Kepa is attentive. Chelsea responds with Lukaku, an attempt saved (73 ‘). Tuchel brings in Havertz, Werner and Kovavic, but Brighton holds up and even in the four minutes of injury time the score doesn’t change anymore. Result that repeats that of the first leg (played on December 29): 1-1, goal by Lukaku and a draw, in extremis, by Welbeck. Brighton are now ninth with 29 points.

January 18, 2022 (change January 18, 2022 | 23:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Chelsea #brakes #Brighton #City