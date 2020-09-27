Chelsea tied away with West Brom in the English Premier League (Premier League) Matchday 3 match. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, September 26, and ended with a score of 3: 3. In the first half, the hosts scored a double by Callum Robinson, another goal was scored by Kyle Bartley. In the second half of the game, Chelsea restored the equality through the efforts of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

West Brom has one point and is 15th in the standings. Chelsea have four points, the team is in sixth position.

In the next round, Chelsea will host Crystal Palace on 3 October. Premier League newcomer West Bromwich will face Southampton on the road a day later.