Chelsea in this period have only one certainty: they do what they want on the market, no matter how badly it goes on the pitch. The latest shot of the Blues is called Mudryk, a 22-year-old Ukrainian winger who according to Roberto De Zerbi who coached him has everything it takes to win the Ballon d’Or in the future. Arsenal had put him at the top of their list and were negotiating with Shakhtar for the past two weeks. Then came Chelsea, putting 70 million euros on the table right away plus 30 in achievable bonuses. What Shakhtar was asking for: done deal.

MUDRYK — The player said yes to a contract that will keep him in London until 2030 and immediately left the Ukrainian retreat in Turkey to fly to the English capital and complete his medical with the Blues. Since Arsenal, as soon as they realized that Gabriel Jesus’ injury in the World Cup would mean months of hiatus, had taken an interest in him, Mudryk had begun to dream of his life in the Premier League, and even though he had presented himself to the Shakhtar’s retreat in Turkey had begun to ask the Ukrainians to lower their demands. He wanted to go to Arsenal, who had initially offered 50 million, gradually rising to 90, including bonuses. Shakhtar had set the price at 100 million and held out, rejecting the Gunners’ first offers and convincing them to gradually raise their offer. Arsenal were so optimistic of at least getting their hands on Mudryk that some had already begun to imagine his debut next Sunday at the Emirates against United. Then came Chelsea and everything changed quickly. See also F1 | Verstappen folds the Ferraris: he is pole in Austria. Mercedes on the wall

CHELSEA — The Blues had met the Shakhtar management last week in London, expressing interest in the player. Then they had turned to João Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid for 11 million. The expulsion of the Portuguese 58′ in his debut in the Premier League and the automatic disqualification for 3 days has reopened the hole in attack. And Chelsea has reopened the channel for Mudryk: blitz in Turkey and agreement with Shakhtar reached by satisfying the Ukrainian club. And giving Mudryk, who came to light in the Champions League, his Premier dream. He’s young and talented, the perfect example of a player the club want in the new Potter era, firmly at the helm despite winning just one of his last 9 Premier League games. Mudryk is already the Blues’ fifth signing of January, the most expensive which brings the total bill to one step away from 200 million euros. One that confirms that the Blues do what they want on the market. Waiting to start doing it again on the pitch too. See also From the Sani-Bicicli brawl to Ibra against Lukaku: all the bad guys of the derby

