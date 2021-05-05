Mount scores the second goal of the game against Madrid this Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters

Real Madrid say goodbye to the Champions League after falling to Chelsea on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the semifinals. The 1-1 in the first leg forced the Whites to score to have a chance to pass, but they couldn’t get past the London wall and were surprised by Werner’s goal in the first half. Mount sentenced the tie in the absence of five minutes. Tuchel, who was already a finalist last season with PSG, leads the team blue to the third final of his history, in which he will seek his second title against Manchester City.

Zidane had an eleven with surprises. Ramos entered a three-center defense, with Mendy and Vinicius as lanes. Hazard was also a starter along with Benzema, but went unnoticed again during the first half. Chelsea waited behind, leaving control of the game to the whites, who could not crack the wall blue. Benzema was the closest to scoring the goal, but Mendy got in the way with two good saves. Those of Tuchel punished each loss, and on one of those occasions, Havertz stood before Courtois, stung the ball. This crashed into the crossbar, but Werner arrived only to send it to the back of the net at will.

Chelsea came out with more vigor in the second half and at game time, they had the goal of tranquility in Havertz’s boots, but the German failed only against Courtois. Zidane then resorted to plan B and changed the bands to give entry to Valverde and Asensio. But chances remained on the same side, with Havertz missing some clear points ahead of Courtois. The match was sentenced by Mount in the absence of five minutes to finish off the center of Pulisic, who had seated the goalkeeper. Madrid tried to the end but their forces failed them in the last minutes. On Sunday, they face Sevilla in a duel through which many of their options to fight for the league title go through. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the live match:

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.