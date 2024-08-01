Atlanta.- América did not even lift a hand against Chelsea, who beat them 3-0 in Atlanta, at the start of the Águila Tour.

The Azulcremas did not behave like the two-time Liga MX champions, in a match in which the result did justice to the proceedings, beyond two controversial penalties in favor of the Blues.

The problem was that Chelsea got in very easily and in the first half they faced Luis Malagón as many times as they wanted and in the second, Rodolfo Cota. Christopher Nkunku converted a penalty in the 3rd minute with a shot down the centre, Marc Guiu with a header in the 21st minute and Noni Madueke also from a penalty in the 79th minute (he saved the ball in the top right corner) signed the scores.

The referee had a terrible job because he missed a dive by Roméo Lavia, in a play in which Christian Calderón pulled his leg out in time, and in the second half because he was strict after Sebastián Cáceres put his hand on Nkunku’s back; there was no VAR.

América started with its elite squad, including Brian Rodríguez, Javairo Dilrosun, Érick Sánchez and Henry Martín. In the second half, Diego Valdés even had a few minutes.

Dilrosun was América’s most dangerous man, first with a mid-range shot that was well deflected by the goalkeeper and then when he hit the crossbar.

Chelsea had had a terrifying start to this pre-season, first drawing 2-2 against Wrexham and then losing 4-1 to Celtic.

A couple of years ago, America lost 2-1 against the Blues, in a match in which they competed much more fiercely than in today’s game in Atlanta.

In the last clearance of the match, at 90’+3′, the Mexican fans launched the homophobic chant.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., the Águilas will close their preparation in this Águila Tour by facing Aston Villa, prior to their participation in the Leagues Cup.