Chelsea beat West Ham away in Matchday 33 of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, April 24, and ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the guests. As part of the winners, Timo Werner scored the only goal in the 43rd minute.

Chelsea scored 58 points thanks to the victory and are in fourth place in the championship. West Ham have three points less, the club is in fifth position.

In the next round, Chelsea will host Fulham on 1 May. West Ham will play Burnley away two days later.