Guardiola’s Manchester City will have to wait to celebrate winning the Premier this season after losing to Chelsea on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. The two finalists of the Champions League saw each other before meeting on May 29 in Istanbul and the duel was won by the team blue after tracing in the second part. Sterling overtook the citizens in minute 44 and Agüero made it 2-0 at the last moment before the break. The Argentine took the penalty a la panenka and Mendy stayed still to get the ball in the center of the goal.

In the second half, Chelsea got up and shook the dominance of Guardiola’s men. Ziyech achieved the equalizer at the time of the game and when everything seemed to indicate that 1-1 would be the final result, Marcos Alonso certified the comeback by finishing a center behind Werner in 93. For the second time this season, Tuchel prevails over Guardiola after Chelsea knocked City out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals. Despite the loss, City still have a chance of claiming the title this weekend if Manchester United lose their game to Aston Villa.

