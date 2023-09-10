Many tributes to Gianluca Vialli on the occasion of the charity match staged at Stamford Bridge. A special evening in memory of a legend.

The meeting between the legends of Chelsea and Bayern Munich took place at Stamford Bridge. Overwhelming victory for the Blues 4-0. Before and during the match there were many tributes in honor of the late Gianluca Vialli.

Chelsea-Bayern Munich Legends, the tribute to Gianluca Vialli

A charity match in tribute to former Chelsea player and manager, Gianluca Vialli. The match between the Legends of Chelsea and Bayern Munich was used to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Before the kick-off, with all the players gathered in the middle of the pitch, the notes of “Nessun dorma” were sung. The Blues also posed for a photo next to Vialli’s iconic number nine shirt. Chelsea fans wanted to remember Vialli’s legend with a giant banner in honor of him which featured a huge image of the former footballer with the Italian flag in the background and the writing: “When his goals light up the sky, I have a tear in my eye“. Throughout the match there was no shortage of chants “Vialli, Vialli”. Also on the pitch was Gianfranco Zola “Magic Box” and Roberto Di Matteo on the bench. See also Champions League Final: Who have been the players with the most finals?

The match ended 4-0 to the Blues legends. Former Chelsea captain John Terry scored, pointing to the sky in homage to his former manager. The other three goals bear the signatures of Michael Essien, Gary Cahill and Tiago. Also present at the match were Vialli’s daughters, Olivia and Sofia, and his wife Cathryn.

